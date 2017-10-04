Sands woos Japan with vision for top sports, concert venues

Former England's soccer player David Beckham speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Casino and resorts operator Las Vegas Sands has deployed Beckham and other top sports, music and entertainment figures in its effort to woo Japan as it prepares to issue licenses for casinos. Japan's large and wealthy market is luring big-name casino operators who are sweetening their bids with promises of ultra-modern "integrated resorts." Las Vegas Sands told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday its plans include top-class concert and sports venues to help revive Japan's leisure industry. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo