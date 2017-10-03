In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, photo, comedian Chris Cyr stands in a green room as he waits to go on stage at Helium comedy club in Richmond Heights, Mo. Cyr has found that fashion for plus-sized men has improved over the past few years.
In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, photo, comedian Chris Cyr stands in a green room as he waits to go on stage at Helium comedy club in Richmond Heights, Mo. Cyr has found that fashion for plus-sized men has improved over the past few years. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, photo, comedian Chris Cyr stands in a green room as he waits to go on stage at Helium comedy club in Richmond Heights, Mo. Cyr has found that fashion for plus-sized men has improved over the past few years. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Business

Plus-size for men: Sites offer trendy looks for bigger guys

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer

October 03, 2017 10:08 PM

NEW YORK

Big guys want to look stylish, too, and a crop of online retailers are finally catering to the long-ignored group. They are making bigger sizes of slim-cut jeans, bomber jackets and other trendy clothes that shoppers say are hard to find, even at traditional big-and-tall stores.

Asos, the hip online clothing seller, launched a line for plus-sized men late last year. MVP Collections, founded a year ago, sells velour hoodies in sizes up to 6XL and motorcycle jeans that go up to size 54. And The Winston Box sends up to four items a month to members.

One retail analyst expects more brands to pop up online, citing the high obesity rate and an increase in the number of men who care about how they dress.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video