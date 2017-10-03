Plus-size for men: Sites offer trendy looks for bigger guys

Big guys want to look stylish, too, and a crop of online retailers are finally catering to the long-ignored group. They are making bigger sizes of slim-cut jeans, bomber jackets and other trendy clothes that shoppers say are hard to find, even at traditional big-and-tall stores.
Asos, the hip online clothing seller, launched a line for plus-sized men late last year. MVP Collections, founded a year ago, sells velour hoodies in sizes up to 6XL and motorcycle jeans that go up to size 54. And The Winston Box sends up to four items a month to members.
One retail analyst expects more brands to pop up online, citing the high obesity rate and an increase in the number of men who care about how they dress.
