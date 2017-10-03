Business

NY warns of threatening scammers posing as tax agents

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 9:41 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

With security scams increasingly common, New York officials are reminding people to beware of threatening phone calls from people claiming to be tax agents.

State tax officials say scammers often try to bully victims into turning over private information or wiring money to pay an alleged tax debt.

State officials say legitimate tax agency employees don't threaten taxpayers and notify people by mail before making calls or sending emails.

Officials urge people who believe they've been contacted by a scammer to visit the state Tax Department's fraud, scams, and identity theft webpage to learn how to report the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video