Anheuser-Busch adds feedback line, stands by NFL sponsorship

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 5:21 PM

ST. LOUIS

One of the NFL's largest advertisers is taking feedback from consumers about recent national anthem protests, but stands by its sponsorship of the league.

More than 200 players kneeled or sat during the anthem after President Donald Trump's criticism last month regarding such protests. The move by the players prompted backlash from some fans.

Now, Anheuser-Busch is giving callers to its consumer hotline the automated option of leaving feedback about its NFL corporate sponsorship. It started doing so on Monday.

The company signed a six-year deal with the NFL in 2015.

Anheuser-Busch spokesman Matt Kohan says the company supports the military and employs 1,100 veterans but also believes "in the power of sport to bring people together and overcome their differences."

He says the company has no plans to end its NFL sponsorship.

