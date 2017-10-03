Ben & Jerry's agrees to improve conditions for farmworkers

FILE - In this March 5, 2009 file photo, an Hispanic worker watches the milking operation at a farm in Fairfield, Vt. The head of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's and leaders of a group that promotes the rights of immigrant farm workers plan to provide an update Tuesday in Burlington, Vt., about the the Milk with Dignity campaign, which has been working to improve pay and living conditions on farms that provide the ice cream maker's milk. Toby Talbot, File AP Photo