US agency sues Colorado-based Crop Production Services

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 8:37 AM

LOVELAND, Colo.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Loveland-based Crop Production Services, claiming the company refused to hire at least three workers because they are U.S. citizens and instead hired foreign temporary workers.

The Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2fHv1XM ) the lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges Crop Production Services violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by showing preference to noncitizens under the H-2A visa program.

The Justice Department's complaint says Crop Production Services discriminated against at least three U.S. citizens who were applying for jobs last year as seasonal technicians at the company's rice-breeding facility in El Campo, Texas.

In an email Monday, Crop Production Services said it couldn't comment.

