New community center to open at east side Detroit school

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 2:38 AM

DETROIT

The Ford Motor Co. Fund is bringing a center to Detroit's east side to help increase educational opportunities for students and access to services for neighborhood residents.

A formal opening at the Ford Resource and Engagement Center is scheduled Friday morning at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy. Community members can visit the center from 1-7 p.m. Friday.

A wing of the school has been converted into a community center. About 20 nonprofits will have rent-free space in the building. Grants from Ford will allow the organizations to offer free education, job training, food distribution and other programs.

Officials say it's a 5-year, $5 million investment.

The center will be managed by the Detroit Public Schools Foundation. It's modeled after a similar Ford Resource and Engagement Center in southwest Detroit.

