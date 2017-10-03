New community center to open at east side Detroit school

The Ford Motor Co. Fund is bringing a center to Detroit's east side to help increase educational opportunities for students and access to services for neighborhood residents.
A formal opening at the Ford Resource and Engagement Center is scheduled Friday morning at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy. Community members can visit the center from 1-7 p.m. Friday.
A wing of the school has been converted into a community center. About 20 nonprofits will have rent-free space in the building. Grants from Ford will allow the organizations to offer free education, job training, food distribution and other programs.
Officials say it's a 5-year, $5 million investment.
The center will be managed by the Detroit Public Schools Foundation. It's modeled after a similar Ford Resource and Engagement Center in southwest Detroit.
Comments