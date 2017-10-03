For many hotels, terror risks make tight security routine

FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from an attack inside the Resorts World Manila complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Across the globe, risks of terrorism and other violence have made tight security at hotels and resorts routine. The most recent major attack in Asia, at the Resorts World Manila casino in the Philippines, shares similarities with the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas that killed 59 and injured more than 500 people. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo