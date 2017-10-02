Payouts in Colorado nuclear plant settlement could come soon

Checks could start going out soon to people who filed valid claims against the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant in Louisville, Colorado.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2xXbP2w ) that barring any delays from court, the first payouts in a $375 million settlement could go out at the end of October.
Merrill Davidoff, a Philadelphia lawyer whose firm is administering claims in the 27-year-old legal case against two of Rocky Flats' private-sector operators, says approximately 7,500 households have valid claims.
Davidoff said more than $200 million will be paid out to those whose homes lost value after it was determined that plutonium released at Rocky Flats was carried by prevailing winds to a swath of Broomfield, Westminster and Arvada homes that lie directly east of the former plant.
