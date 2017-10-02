Business

Payouts in Colorado nuclear plant settlement could come soon

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 6:50 PM

DENVER

Checks could start going out soon to people who filed valid claims against the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant in Louisville, Colorado.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2xXbP2w ) that barring any delays from court, the first payouts in a $375 million settlement could go out at the end of October.

Merrill Davidoff, a Philadelphia lawyer whose firm is administering claims in the 27-year-old legal case against two of Rocky Flats' private-sector operators, says approximately 7,500 households have valid claims.

Davidoff said more than $200 million will be paid out to those whose homes lost value after it was determined that plutonium released at Rocky Flats was carried by prevailing winds to a swath of Broomfield, Westminster and Arvada homes that lie directly east of the former plant.

