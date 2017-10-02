Business

Replenishment projects for Delaware beaches to start in 2018

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 10:07 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Long-awaited beach replenishment projects in Delaware are expected to get underway early next year.

Beaches and dunes in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island were damaged by strong storms, including a nor'easter in October 2015 and Winter Storm Joaquin in January 2016.

The projects will involve dredging 1.2 million cubic yards of sand from approved offshore borrow areas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $17.2 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.

The costs of the project will be shared by the federal government and the state of Delaware.

The announcement was made Monday by Gov. John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.

