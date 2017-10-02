Business

Army Corps working on Maryland hurricane evacuation plan

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 7:01 AM

BALTIMORE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on a plan to help Maryland officials know when and where to order evacuations ahead of hurricanes.

Officials will work with local officials to map out evacuation zones and analyze transportation systems to determine how long it would take for residents to evacuate.

The evaluation is a regular exercise, but this time it will include data from recent devastating hurricanes, including Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Carla Quinn, who manages the National Hurricane Program for the Army Corps, said she expects the plan to be finished in time for the 2019 hurricane season.

Army Corps officials said the plan will replace similar documents prepared for the Eastern Shore in 2009 and counties along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay in 2010.

