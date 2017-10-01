Business

Connecticut organizations get $750K to fight youth drug use

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 11:28 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Organizations in six Connecticut cities and towns will receive a total of $750,000 in federal grant money aimed at preventing addiction among young people.

The grants were announced Friday by the state's congressional delegation. Each organization will receive $125,000 through the Office of National Drug Control Policy. The groups are based in Torrington, Enfield, East Haddam, Naugatuck, Durham and Bridgeport.

A joint statement from the state's two senators and five representatives, all Democrats, says the state is experiencing a "harrowing scourge" of drug use and prevention efforts are a step toward safer communities.

