Paris bans all cars from the whole city for a day

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 5:39 AM

Pedestrians are being encouraged to stroll the City of Light as the French capital banned cars throughout the city for a day.

Paris has experimented in the past with car-free days, but Sunday marked the first time the entire city was handed over to ramblers, cyclists and roller-bladers.

Only emergency vehicles, buses and taxis allowed on the streets from 11 a.m. (1000 GMT; 0400 EDT) until 6 p.m. (1700 GMT; 1300 EDT)

Thousands reclaimed the boulevards, and many like Maxime Denis were thrilled to experience the city without the combustion engine.

As he walked near Place de la Republique in the city center, Denis told the Associated Press that it was nice to walk "without any risk to be run over."

