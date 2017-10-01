Business

Retailer Noon.com opens in UAE after delays, Amazon's entry

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 4:04 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The online retailer Noon.com has launched in the United Arab Emirates after months of delays, more than $1 billion in pledged investments and Amazon's entry into the market.

The website went live without fanfare late Saturday night. It's led by Mohamed Alabbar, the CEO of the state-backed real estate developer Emaar.

The company issued a statement quoting Alabbar as saying the website's launch was an "important first step in our journey." The company made no one available to speak to journalists Sunday.

Its launch comes after Seattle-based Amazon purchased the Middle East's biggest online retailer Souq.com in March. Emaar made an unsuccessful $800 million bid for Souq.com just before Amazon bought it.

Noon.com was to launch in January. The company offered no explanation for the delay.

