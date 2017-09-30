UMaine system to establish center for timber industry

Maine's U.S. senators say the University of Maine System is going to receive a grant of more than $450,000 from the federal government to create a center to help revitalize the state's timber industry.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the grant will create the Maine Mass Timber Commercialization Center. They say the center will help forest industry members, trade organizations, construction firms and other stakeholders improve the state's forest-based economy.
The money is from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The senators say it will help advance forest products technologies and enhance innovation in mass timber manufacturing.
The senators say the new center will help with job growth in rural Maine.
