In this picture released by the fire brigade Westerland Freiwillige Feuerwehr Westerland), an Airbus of Air Berlin stands in a meadow near Westerland on the German North Sea island of Sylt, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. German authorities say the plane overshot the end of the runway but nobody was injured in the incident. The regional emergency response center says the Air Berlin plane from Duesseldorf came to halt on grass about 50 meters beyond the end of the runway Saturday.
Business

Jet carrying 88 overshoots runway on German island of Sylt

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 5:24 AM

BERLIN

German authorities say a passenger jet with 88 people on board overshot the end of the runway on the North Sea island of Sylt, but nobody was injured in the incident.

The regional emergency response center says the Air Berlin plane from Duesseldorf came to a halt Saturday on the grass about 50 meters (yards) beyond the end of the runway.

The 82 passengers and six crew were helped off the jet by firefighters.

In a statement, German officials said the cause of the incident is under investigation but noted that the runway was wet and visibility was poor.

Flights to and from Sylt, a popular tourist destination near the German-Danish border, were suspended on Saturday.

