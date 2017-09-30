Jet carrying 88 overshoots runway on German island of Sylt

In this picture released by the fire brigade Westerland Freiwillige Feuerwehr Westerland), an Airbus of Air Berlin stands in a meadow near Westerland on the German North Sea island of Sylt, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. German authorities say the plane overshot the end of the runway but nobody was injured in the incident. The regional emergency response center says the Air Berlin plane from Duesseldorf came to halt on grass about 50 meters beyond the end of the runway Saturday.