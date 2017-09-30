Parks, pools, boats _ key lawmakers steer grants home

In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, a park improvement sign is displayed at Voss Park in Westland, Mich. The park is getting upgrades with $300,000 in the new state budget. The money was secured by state Rep. Bob Kosowski, a Westland Democrat who serves on the House Appropriations Committee. The budget reflects some of the very local desires of legislators who serve on the committee. Ed White AP Photo