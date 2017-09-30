Olympics could be hot topic in next round of NHL CBA talks

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Executive Director of the NHLPA Donald Fehr speak to the media during a press conference about the World Cup of Hockey 2016. In two years, the NHL or NHL Players' Association could opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement that would end it in September in 2020. Executives on each side say it's too early to know what issues will be in the next round of talks, but escrow and the Olympics are two of the hotter topics The Canadian press via AP, File Aaron Vincent Elkaim