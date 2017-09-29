Business

Police: Driver blames floor mat for accident that injured 3

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 5:25 PM

NEW YORK

A van driver who hit three pedestrians outside New York's Penn Station has told police it happened accidentally when his gas pedal got stuck on a floor mat.

The three people were hit Friday evening. Police say they were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the driver's claim the gas pedal got stuck on the floor mat.

Witness Mike Lamencusa says he saw the van hit two of the victims. He says he was standing outside Penn Station when he saw the van speed up and hit them. He says one victim was dragged by the van and it was "horrible."

