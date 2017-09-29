Business

UK's growth since Brexit vote lower than previously thought

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 5:29 AM

Official figures show that the British economy grew by less than previously thought in the year since the country voted to leave the European Union.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the British economy grew at an annual rate of 1.5 percent in the second quarter. That's a four-year low and down from the statistic agency's previous projection of 1.7 percent.

The annual rate takes in the full timescale since the country's Brexit vote in June 2016.

The quarterly rate was left unchanged at 0.3 percent, which remains the lowest among the Group of Seven industrial economies.

Despite the subdued growth environment, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise its main interest rate from the record low 0.25 percent in November, in response to above-target inflation.

