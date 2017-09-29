McAuliffe announces another grant for a brewery

Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced another Virginia state grant to a craft brewery.
The governor's office announced Thursday that McAuliffe had approved a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Growth Fund to Billsburg Brewery, which plans to open a new $1.4 million brewery in James City County.
The new brewery will be located near the Jamestown settlement, where the first Europeans settled in Virginia.
McAuliffe has been a major supporter of Virginia's growing craft beer scene, approving numerous grants worth millions of dollars to help them grow and expand.
