Maui group seeks to protect sand dunes from mining

A judge has ordered a preliminary injunction to protect Valley Isle sand dunes from being mined for export and construction.
KHON2-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2yLKXRl ) a Maui judge on Wednesday issued an order that no ground can be disturbed at the Maui Lani development's Phase 9 without extensive outside oversight and an advance notice of work.
The action comes after the community group Malama Kakanilua sued, claiming historic preservation laws were being violated and iwi burials are at risk.
Maui Lani partners said in a statement they will continue to fully comply with archaeological monitoring.
The case is expected to continue in litigation for as long as a year or more.
Comments