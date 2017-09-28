Business

FAA bans drone flights near major US landmarks

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 8:28 PM

NEW YORK

The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 400 feet (122 meters) of several national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.

The FAA announced the no-fly drone zones at 10 Department of the Interior sites on Thursday. They take effect Oct. 5.

The restricted sites also include Boston National Historical Park, Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park and Jefferson National Expansion Memorial in St. Louis, Missouri.

Five dams also are on the list: Nevada's Hoover Dam, Shasta and Folsom Dams in California, Arizona's Glen Canyon Dam and Washington's Grand Coulee Dam.

Drone violators may face civil penalties and criminal charges.

The FAA says the new restrictions came at the request of U.S. national security and law enforcement agencies.

