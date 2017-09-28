California regulator admits to anxiety as legal pot nears

Marijuana plants are displayed at the Green Goat Family Farms stand at "The State of Cannabis," a California industry group meeting in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. California's emerging marijuana industry is being rattled by an array of unknowns, as the state races to issue its first licenses to grow and sell legal recreational pot on Jan. 1. Proposition 64, which legalized recreational pot use for adults, takes effect next year. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo