Business

Supreme Court to take up car dealership overtime case

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:09 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is giving car dealerships a second chance to put the brakes on overtime pay for service advisers.

The court has agreed to take up — again — a case involving a California dealership that claims those advisers are similar to salesmen or mechanics, and therefore exempt from overtime requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals disagreed.

Last year, the Supreme Court told the appeals court to take another look — but this time, don't defer to a Labor Department rule that service advisers aren't exempt from overtime requirements. The lower court once again ruled that service advisers are eligible for overtime pay.

Now the Supreme Court will get a chance to review that ruling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video