Wisconsin agency to discuss Foxconn contract

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:01 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker's job creation agency plans to meet behind closed doors to discuss contract terms with electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

The company is looking to build a $10 billion flat-panel screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin. The Legislature passed a $3 billion incentives package for the company earlier this month.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is now working on a contract with Foxconn to execute provisions in the incentives package. The agency is scheduled to discuss the contract in closed session during a meeting Thursday afternoon in Wauwatosa.

Terms of the deal aren't expected to be released until both the state and Foxconn sign the deal.

