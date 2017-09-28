US women's team gives seed money to help launch NWSL union

In this Sept. 15, 2017 photo, U.S. forward Alex Morgan 13) moves the ball against New Zealand during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Commerce City, Colo. The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association is donating $16,000 to help get the union for players in the National Women's Soccer League off the ground. The NWSL Players Association represents more than 160 players who are not paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. Those federations pay the salaries of several national team players who are allocated across the five-year-old women's professional league.