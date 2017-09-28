FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. What began more than a year ago with a lone NFL quarterback protesting police brutality against minorities by kneeling silently during the national anthem before games has grown into a roar with hundreds of players sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms, their reasons for demonstrating as varied as their methods.
Business

Trump's still criticizing NFL owners over players who kneel

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 5:36 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are "afraid of their players." And he's still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Trump says he began criticizing the players because he has "so many friends that are owners." He adds: "I think they are afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth, and I think it's disgraceful."

The president spoke in an interview that aired Thursday on "Fox and Friends." He says "most people agree" with him.

Trump has spent days attacking players who kneel during the anthem. He insists the NFL should require players to stand. Responding to Trump, hundreds more players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms.

