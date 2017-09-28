Business

Upper Peninsula town gets $60K grant for pollution study

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 2:36 AM

KINGSFORD, Mich.

A town in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will receive a $60,000 state grant for a pollution investigation at a manufacturing site.

The city of Kingsford is required to assess the contamination before the Lodal Inc. property can be sold. The brownfield grant from the state Department of Environmental Quality will help cover the costs.

Previous owners of the property include Ford Motor Co. and a chemical company. After the investigation, it can be sold to Jastan LLC, which manufactures waste collection trucks and plans to expand into other products.

The company says it will create more than 20 new jobs within two years of the purchase.

The DEQ awards brownfield redevelopment grants and loans to local governments for environmental cleanups and related activities at contaminated sites targeted for redevelopment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video