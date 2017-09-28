Business

Mississippi funeral home owner arrested for fraud

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 1:01 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi funeral home owner has been arrested for failing to forward premiums to a life insurance company.

Attorney General Jim Hood says 42-year-old Kimredell Dotson faces four counts of committing false pretense. He surrendered to Choctaw County authorities following a grand jury indictment for defrauding his customers in an amount greater than $500 in four separate instances between 2010 and 2013.

Hood, in a news release Tuesday, said Dotson owns a business in McCool. He says Dotson made false representations to his customers that he was forwarding their premiums to an insurance company but never actually turned them in.

The scheme was discovered as part of an investigation by the Secretary of State's Office and the Mississippi Insurance Department.

If convicted, Dotson faces up to 40 years in prison.

