Business

Man accused of bribes, steering work to South Korea company

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 11:28 PM

HONOLULU

A Hawaii man accused of soliciting more than $2.8 million in bribes to steer more than $400 million worth of engineering and construction work to a South Korean-based company is in custody at the Federal Detention Center.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2xMQkRS ) that 58-year-old Duane Nishiie is charged with conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, money laundering and lying in connection with the awarding of two contracts that are part of a massive U.S. Army relocation project in South Korea.

South Korean national Seung-Ju Lee faces the same charges.

Nishiie pleaded not guilty Friday. Lee has yet to answer to the charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video