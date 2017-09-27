Baseball owners approve sale of Marlins to Derek Jeter group

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter speaks to the media after the last baseball game of his career, against the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. Two people familiar with the vote say major league owners have approved the sale of the Miami Marlins by Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter. The people confirmed the vote to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, because the approval had not been announced. One of the people said the vote was unanimous, with 75 percent approval needed. Steven Senne, File AP Photo