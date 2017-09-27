Governor still hopeful buyer can complete nuclear reactors

Gov. Henry McMaster says he remains hopeful buyers can revive an abandoned nuclear power project in South Carolina, while multiple lawsuits and investigations probe whether spending should have ended years ago.
McMaster told The Associated Press he met Tuesday with Energy Secretary Rick Perry regarding a loan program for nuclear construction. He calls that key for finding a buyer willing to complete one or both of the partly built reactors.
South Carolina Electric & Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper decided July 31 to bail on the two reactors after jointly spending nearly $10 billion on construction and charging customers more than $2 billion in interest fees since 2009.
Utility executives say they've seen no credible buyout offer.
But McMaster says he's negotiating with a "number of companies and several individuals."
Comments