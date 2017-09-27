France, Germany try to quell fears over train-making merger

FILE - This Wednesday, April 30, 2014, file photo shows the company logo of Alstom at their headquarters in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, France. German industrial equipment maker Siemens AG said Tuesday Sept. 26, 2107, it has signed a memorandum of understanding to merge its train-building business with French rival Alstom, creating a "new European champion" in the face of growing competition from China. Christophe Ena, FILE AP Photo