Water leak shuts down elevators at One World Trade Center

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:23 PM

NEW YORK

An air conditioning leak at One World Trade Center in New York City sent water cascading down a stairwell and trapped a handful of people inside two elevators for about two hours.

Firefighters were able to rescue the trapped elevator passengers around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, but Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says three people were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Office worker Julius Byrd says they received an order over the intercom to shelter in place before the leak was contained, which made him nervous given the history of the World Trade Center complex.

Soon after the people were rescued, building officials announced the leak had been addressed and the building was safe.

