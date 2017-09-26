Business

EU moves to ensure more uniform food quality across states

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 6:43 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union wants to help stop food makers selling the same products but with different contents depending on which country they are put on supermarket shelves.

The move comes after consumers complained about quality discrepancies, like a coffee brand with more sugar and less caffeine in different countries or frozen fish fingers with less meat.

The EU Commission said Tuesday that it is distributing guidelines to food and consumer authorities so they can act against "dual quality products."

It also wants to boost product testing and fund national crackdowns.

Some companies have seen the light, including a European firm that was using palm oil in its waffles.

Consumer Affairs Commissioner Vera Jourova said: "If I'm not mistaken the waffles are called butter waffles. Without butter. It's strange isn't it?"

