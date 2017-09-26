Business

South Carolina restaurant bans NFL games until protests end

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 5:13 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A South Carolina restaurant says it will not show NFL games on its televisions until all players stand for the national anthem.

David McCraw of the Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House in Greenville said Sunday he would no longer show NFL games after players began kneeling during the anthem.

McCraw said he would show games again once all players pay respect to the American flag and the country.

His action came days after President Trump said last week that any NFL players who kneel during the anthem should be fired. That prompted more players to kneel during Sunday's games. Other players stood and locked arms with teammates or stayed in the locker room until after the anthem was played.

