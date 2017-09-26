Business

September 26, 2017 5:23 AM

'Critter shelf' project aims to help wildlife cross NY roads

The Associated Press
BOONVILLE, N.Y.

The New York state Department of Transportation and The Nature Conservancy are testing a new "critter shelf" installed in a highway culvert to help wildlife cross safely.

The structure was installed this summer inside a 138-foot-long, 14-foot-tall culvert south of Boonville, in central New York. The steel walkway suspended above water in the culvert allows bobcats and other animals that don't swim to safely cross the busy highway.

The route where it was installed was identified as a significant barrier to wildlife movement between important habitat areas. The Nature Conservancy is using trail cameras to monitor the walkway's effectiveness.

The shelf was shipped to New York from Montana, where it's been successfully used.

The DOT is also using other structures to aid wildlife crossings, such as turtle fencing adjacent to a road in the Adirondacks.

