EXCHANGE: Corn, tomatoes just the beginning for gardener

In this Aug. 11, 2017 photo, Griffin Giles poses with one of the sunflowers in the garden at his home in Illiopolis, Ill.Giles says he plans to share sunflower seeds from his garden with the other members of his baseball team. Griffin's garden is a work of art that many adults would have struggled to create. He understands he chose the ideal year to start his first garden. Herald & Review via AP Jim Bowling