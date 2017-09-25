Business

Metal company expanding in former paper mill plant

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:27 PM

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H.

Ten years after a paper mill shut down in the village of Groveton, New Hampshire, a Vermont manufacturer has taken root and has 92 people at work.

Last year, NSA Industries of St. Johnsbury, a metal fabrication company, signed a long-term lease to rent 73,000 square feet (6781 sq. meters) of space on the site of the former Wausau Paper Mill in Groveton.

NSA Industries bought $3 million in equipment, and plans to double that. It also plans to hire about a dozen more people.

The owner of the property, Bob Chapman, wants to create a commercial/industrial complex that will draw business to the North Country.

The former mill closed in 2007, putting several hundred people out of work.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video