EPA awards $14.7M for Vermont water infrastructure projects

The state of Vermont is getting $14.7 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help finance improvements to water infrastructure projects across the state.
The EPA says the funds will primarily be used to upgrade sewage plants and drinking water systems. The money also will be used to help replace aging infrastructure throughout the state.
The Clean Water State Revolving Fund received $6.5 million that will be used for low-interest loans for water quality protection projects to make improvements to wastewater treatment systems, control pollution from stormwater runoff, and protect sensitive water bodies.
The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will receive $8.2 million for projects in small and disadvantaged communities that encourage source protection and oversight of system operations to ensure safe drinking water.
