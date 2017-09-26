Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 2.20 cents at $4.5620 a bushel; Dec corn lost .60 cent 3.53 a bushel; December oats lost 2.60 cents at $2.48 a bushel while Nov. soybeans declined 7.20 cents to $9.64 a bushel.
Beef mostly lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
October live cattle lost .38 cent at $1.0885 a pound; September feeder cattle was up .23 cent at $1.5070 a pound; October lean hogs was off .25 cent at $.5608 a pound.
