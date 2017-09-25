Vulnerable NJ Republican navigates messy Trump era politics

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., is interviewed on Capitol Hill in Washington. In Washington, Lance is often overlooked. But the gray-haired Republican in deep-blue New Jersey may become a crucial moderate vote in the fight to enact Trump’s agenda. And his ability to navigate the confused politics of the Trump era will help decide the House majority next year. Back in his suburban New Jersey district this week, he raised concerns about the Republican president’s plans for immigration, taxes and health care. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo