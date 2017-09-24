FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Akron Beacon Journal via AP, Pool, File Paul Tople
FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Akron Beacon Journal via AP, Pool, File Paul Tople

Business

Convicted Craigslist killer appeals death sentence

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 9:29 PM

AKRON, Ohio

A man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2fAPduF ) the Ohio Supreme Court will hear the appeal of 58-year-old Richard Beasley Tuesday morning.

Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeast Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.

One would-be victim escaped and notified police after the pair's gun jammed. He ended up testifying at Beasley's trial.

Beasley says national media coverage prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.

The attorney general's office says pretrial publicity barely made an impact on the jury pool.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video