Convicted Craigslist killer appeals death sentence

FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Akron Beacon Journal via AP, Pool, File Paul Tople