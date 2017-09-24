Business

West Virginia probe: No criminal violations in teen death

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 9:52 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

An investigation has found no criminal wrongdoing by workers at a West Virginia residential care facility after a teenager escaped, stole a van and was involved in a fatal crash.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained an investigative report by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

In March, 13-year-old Jeremy Bush climbed out a window at the Woodward Children's Home in Charleston, which is operated by Louisville, Kentucky-based ResCare Inc.

The report says several people tried to stop the boy as he backed out of a driveway. He drove less than a half-mile before the van crashed into a retaining wall.

The report says there was no way to determine who was at fault for the teen having access to the van keys. Police declined to file criminal charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video