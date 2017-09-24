West Virginia probe: No criminal violations in teen death

An investigation has found no criminal wrongdoing by workers at a West Virginia residential care facility after a teenager escaped, stole a van and was involved in a fatal crash.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained an investigative report by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
In March, 13-year-old Jeremy Bush climbed out a window at the Woodward Children's Home in Charleston, which is operated by Louisville, Kentucky-based ResCare Inc.
The report says several people tried to stop the boy as he backed out of a driveway. He drove less than a half-mile before the van crashed into a retaining wall.
The report says there was no way to determine who was at fault for the teen having access to the van keys. Police declined to file criminal charges.
Comments