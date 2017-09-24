Mississippi State, Delta Health Alliance to help students

Up to 400 low-income Mississippi State students will get money for school and financial education through a partnership with Delta Health Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes healthier lifestyles.
The partnership will provide $1.15 million to assist the students through the MSU/DHA Delta DREAMS Savings Grant.
The program will help students over three years by showing them how to open a savings account for educational expenses. The partnership will then provide $4 in grant funds for every $1 deposited into the account, providing the student with up to $2,500 to help pay for college.
MSU Financial Literacy Coordinator John Daniels, who initiated the partnership, will lead the recipients' financial education efforts. A two-hour financial literacy seminar will include discussions on budgeting, why saving is important and understanding interest and loans.
