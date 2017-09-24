Vulnerable NJ Republican navigates messy Trump-era politics

In Washington, Leonard Lance is often overlooked.
But the gray-haired Republican in deep-blue New Jersey may become a crucial moderate vote in the fight to enact President Donald Trump's agenda.
And Lance's ability to navigate the confused politics of the Trump era will help decide the House majority next year.
Lance — while back in his suburban district this past week — raised concerns about the Republican president's plans for immigration, taxes and health care. He said he'll support Trump on issues he agrees with and oppose him when he doesn't.
Lance is among two dozen Republicans nationwide serving in congressional districts that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in last year's presidential election.
These members of Congress are considered the nation's most vulnerable Republicans ahead of next year's midterm elections.
Comments