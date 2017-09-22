Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead US stock indexes lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as technology companies and banks decline.
Apple fell another 1 percent early Friday as investors give a tepid reception to its new lineup of iPhones.
Financial stocks are down as bond yields decline. Bank of America lost 1.2 percent.
Sprint jumped 4 percent after Reuters reported it was getting close to signing a deal with T-Mobile.
The Standard & Poor's 500 slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,498.
The Dow Jones industrials fell 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,343. The Nasdaq lost 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,415.
Bond prices rose as tensions with North Korea escalated. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.25 percent.
