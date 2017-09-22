Business

Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead US stock indexes lower

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 6:44 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as technology companies and banks decline.

Apple fell another 1 percent early Friday as investors give a tepid reception to its new lineup of iPhones.

Financial stocks are down as bond yields decline. Bank of America lost 1.2 percent.

Sprint jumped 4 percent after Reuters reported it was getting close to signing a deal with T-Mobile.

The Standard & Poor's 500 slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,498.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,343. The Nasdaq lost 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,415.

Bond prices rose as tensions with North Korea escalated. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.25 percent.

