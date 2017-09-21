Business

Alaska officials: Budget error could shut down ferry system

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 11:15 PM

HAINES, Alaska

Alaska officials say a legislative mistake might mean the state ferry system will have to shut down in the spring.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2fkIDvx ) Wednesday that the Alaska Marine Highway lost its allocated $30 million for the year due to an unforeseen error in the state's supplemental budget. The 2017 budget had special language in it that specified the highway's funding would be cut if the supplemental budget needed more than $100 million — and that happened.

Pat Pitney, director of the Alaska Office of Management and Budget, said the Legislature didn't know about the problem prior to the budget being signed into law.

State Sen. Bert Stedman says the highway will run out of money in April.

Gov. Bill Walker is expected to ask the Legislature for supplemental funding to avoid a shutdown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

View More Video