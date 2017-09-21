Arkansas panel OKs cutoff date for herbicide's use next year

Arkansas regulators approved a cutoff date for the use next year of an herbicide that has prompted scores of complaints in several states from farmers who say the weed killer has drifted onto their crops and caused damage.
The state Plant Board on Thursday voted to ban the use of the herbicide dicamba from April 16 to Oct. 31 of next year. The panel will hold a public hearing on the new restrictions on Nov. 8 before it's forwarded to lawmakers for their approval.
The state earlier this year approved a temporary ban on the herbicide's sale and use, and has received at least 969 complaints about dicamba this year.
Comments